Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK house prices rise 10.6% in year to August - ONS

1 minute read

An estate agent board is displayed outside a property in London, Britain July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File photo

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British house prices in August were 10.6% higher than a year earlier, up from an 8.5% annual increase in July when there was a lull in sales as a property tax break began to be phased out, official figures showed on Wednesday.

House prices recorded growth of 12.8% in June, the highest since before the 2007-08 financial crisis, when buyers sought to take advantage of a reduction in stamp duty on property purchases in England and Northern Ireland.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:59 AM UTC

At the edge: UK health service facing growing winter pressures

The National Health Service is close to the edge of being overwhelmed in many parts of Britain and pressure is only going to increase as winter approaches, the head of a healthcare system body said on Wednesday.

United Kingdom
UK inflation dip unlikely to deter Bank of England from rate hike
United Kingdom
Lawmakers probe timeline of NatWest money laundering investigation
United Kingdom
Nearly half of FTSE 100 companies have no net-zero target, Arabesque says
United Kingdom
Unilever margins in spotlight as inflation surges