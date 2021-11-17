UK house prices rise 11.8% in year to Sept - ONS

A person walks with a dog in front of a row of residential housing in south London, Britain, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British house prices in September were 11.8% higher than a year earlier, their biggest annual increase since June, official data showed on Wednesday.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that the increase was the second-largest in more than 15 years, after June's 12.6% increase.

September was the final month of a temporary government programme to lower property purchase taxes to support housing transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

