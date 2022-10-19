UK house prices rise 13.6% y/y in August















Oct 19 (Reuters) - British house prices increased by 13.6% year-on-year in August, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

House price growth slowed from a 16% surge in July which reflected how prices in the same month last year were hit by the end of a tax break for home-buyers.

A Reuters poll published in August showed the surge in British house prices is expected to end next year as the cost-of-living crisis and rising interest rates put the brakes on the market.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by William Schomberg











