UK house prices rise 5.5% year-on-year in February















LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British house prices increased by 5.5% in the 12 months to February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday, slowing from January’s upwardly revised 6.5% rise.

London was the region with the lowest annual growth, the ONS said, with prices there up 2.9%.

More recent gauges of Britain’s housing market have shown a mixed picture. Mortgage lender Nationwide last month reported a 3.1% fall in house prices in the year to March, while rival Halifax said prices rose 1.6% in year-on-year terms.

Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce











