LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 6.3% in January from the same month in 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

The rise was smaller than December's downwardly revised 9.3% increase.

London saw the weakest annual price rise of all English regions, with prices in the capital up 3.2%, the ONS said.

Reporting by Suban Abdulla











