Nov 16 (Reuters) - British house prices increased by 9.5% year-on-year in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

The increase was lower than the 13.1% jump in August as house prices rose sharply last September, coinciding with changes to the stamp duty land tax, the ONS said.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by William Schomberg











