UK house prices rise annual 10.0% in November - ONS

Houses are seen painted in various colours in a residential street in London, Britain, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British house prices in November were 10.0% higher than a year earlier, up from 9.8% annual growth in October, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

House price inflation peaked at 13.5% in June, its highest in more than 15 years, shortly before the government began to phase out a temporary tax break on purchases.

London continued to be the region of the United Kingdom with the slowest increase in house prices, with a rise of 5.1% over the year to November.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.