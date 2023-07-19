UK house prices rise by least since 2020, rents climb - ONS

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British house prices increased by 1.9% in the 12 months to May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday, the smallest increase since mid-2020.

London was the region with the second-lowest annual growth, the ONS said, with prices in the capital up 0.8%. House prices in eastern England showed no change.

Britain's housing market has come under strain from higher mortgage rates after inflation's surge.

The ONS also said its measure of private rents rose by 5.1% in the 12 months to June, the biggest increase since the data collection began in 2016.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.