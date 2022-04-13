UK house prices rise at fastest pace since September - ONS

High-rise apartments under construction can be seen in the distance behind a row of residential housing in south London, Britain, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - British house prices in February were 10.9% higher than a year earlier, up from a 10.2% increase in January and one of the biggest annual increases in more than 15 years, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Annual house price inflation in Britain hit a record 13.5% in June 2021 and 11.5% in September, due to expiring deadlines for a temporary reduction in purchase taxes.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

