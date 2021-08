A row of houses are seen in London, Britain June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in June at the fastest annual rate since 2004, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

House prices were 13.2% higher than in June 2020, the ONS said, following a 9.8% annual increase in May.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by James Davey

