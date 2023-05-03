UK housebuilder Barratt sees annual profit in line with market expectations















LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) said on Wednesday it expected its full-year profits to be in line with market forecasts as it became the latest major British housebuilder to retain its annual build target.

Recent measures of Britain's housing market have shown signs of recovery in the sector, buoyed partly by an easing in fixed mortgage rates into the traditionally strong spring selling season, following a slowdown in the aftermath of former prime minister Liz Truss's unfunded tax cuts plan.

The FTSE 100 firm, Britain's largest homebuilder by output, said average weekly net private reservations per active outlet stood at 0.65 units in the fiscal year to April 23, up from 0.49 reported for January.

"Whilst the economic backdrop remains difficult, we are pleased that more positive sales rates have been maintained through this period and ... we expect to deliver full year adjusted profit before tax in line with current market expectations," Chief Executive David Thomas said in a statement.

Barratt said its year-to-date forward sales — a key measure which gauges near-term demand — stood at 2.95 billion pounds ($3.68 billion), up from 2.67 billion pounds reported at the end of January, but still 34.4% below year-on-year.

($1 = 0.8008 pounds)

Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Kate Holton











