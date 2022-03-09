UK household financial confidence at lowest levels in at least 10 years - YouGov/Cebr

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Measures of household finances in Britain were at their lowest levels in records going back 10 years as a cost-of-living squeeze tightened, polling firm YouGov and consultancy Cebr said on Wednesday.

YouGov's broader headline confidence index fell more than two points to 106.6, barely above its level in February last year when Britain was still reeling from its coronavirus lockdowns.

"The cost of living crisis is having a serious impact on consumer confidence," Darren Yaxley, head of reputation research at YouGov, said.

"However, other measures give more cause for optimism – with both homeowner scores increasing for the fourth month in a row and job security metrics improving following two months of decline."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.