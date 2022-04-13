UK housing industry commits $6.5 billion for safety measures

A general view of apartments under construction near Wandsworth Bridge in London, Britain, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

April 13 (Reuters) - The UK government on Wednesday reached an agreement with the housing industry to contribute 5 billion pounds ($6.50 billion) towards building safety measures as the country steps up pressure on builders following a fire tragedy in 2017.

The removal of flammable rooftop covering or cladding became a hot political topic after the Grenfell Tower tragedy where more than 70 people died in the fire in the high-rise block in London, triggering a widespread inquiry into fire safety of buildings.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.