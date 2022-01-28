Britain seeks review of soaring building insurance costs

New houses under construction are pictured in Aylesbury, Britain August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain's housing minister Michael Gove on Friday asked UK regulators to review and address surging insurance costs for flats in the wake of a devastating 2017 fire at London's Grenfell Tower.

Gove's request comes weeks after Britain ordered housebuilders to pay around $5.4 billion to help remove cheap flammable cladding from buildings, a central cause of the Grenfell blaze that killed more than 70 people. read more

Gove said the insurance market has been "failing" some leaseholders following the tragedy, as insurance premiums have doubled year-over-year, leaving many residents with crippling costs.

"I require urgent advice on the scale and potential causes of the problem and what can be done to rectify these issues," Gove wrote in a letter to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

"My overall goal is for there to be a more affordable marketplace for buildings insurance."

Gove called on the FCA to review the sector in close consultation with the CMA to find and assess the causes of rising building insurance costs and the lack of coverage available for some multiple-occupancy buildings.

The FCA said in a statement it was asking insurers and insurance brokers to consider what actions they can take to help leaseholders. The CMA said it had taken a "close interest" in the matter and would engage with the FCA to review the problem.

Gove, Britain's minister for levelling up, housing and communities, asked the regulators for initial feedback within three months and a final report within six months.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

