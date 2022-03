UK imposes sanctions on Belarusian figures over Ukraine invasion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivers her statement during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 1, 2022. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had imposed sanctions against Belarusian individuals and organisations over the country's role in facilitating the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Four defence officials, including the Belarus Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Victor Gulevich, and two military enterprises have been included, the British foreign office said.

"The (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin," Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Chris Reese

