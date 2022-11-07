UK to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation -The Times















Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation in an effort to ensure the budget is seen as "fair and compassionate", the Times reported on Monday.

The Times reported that assumptions sent to the official forecaster over the weekend included the two pledges, which would cost a combined 11 billion pounds ($12.66 billion) in 2023-24.

($1 = 0.8687 pounds)

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler











