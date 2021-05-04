United KingdomUK and India agree to deepen ties, including in universities
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian leader Narendra Modi agreed in a call on Tuesday to try to deepen cooperation on areas such as education, health, science and defence.
During a virtual meeting that replaced a planned Johnson visit, the two prime ministers agreed a '2030 Roadmap' which will seek to deepen ties, particularly through universities on research areas.
"The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship," Johnson said in a statement.
