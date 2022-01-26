UK inflation expectations hit record high - Citi

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation in 12 months' time rose to a record high of 4.8% in January, according to a survey from YouGov and Citi.

Long-term expectations for inflation in five to 10 years' time were stable at 3.8%.

"Today's data, especially the level of long-term expectations, suggest elevated risk inflation expectations could become de-anchored to the upside as inflation accelerates in the months ahead. However, for now, we think expectations remain anchored overall," Citi economists said.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

