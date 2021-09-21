UK inflation expectations jump in September - Citi/YouGov

Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next year and over the longer-term jumped this month, raising the risk that the Bank of England will tighten policy to stop them becoming unmoored, Citi said on Tuesday.

The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months surged by a full percentage point in September to 4.1% and expectations for five to 10 years' time rose to 3.8%, Citi said, based on its monthly survey with pollsters YouGov.

"Today's data, especially the movement in long-term expectations, suggest that growing risks inflation expectations could become de-anchored to the upside. The sharp increase risks a hawkish response from the MPC this week," Citi said.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.