Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK inflation more than doubles to 1.5% in April

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

A man carries a Union Jack themed shopping bag as he walks along an empty shopping street in Blackpool, Britain, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

British consumer price inflation more than doubled in April to stand at 1.5%, up from 0.7% in March, official figures showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise in inflation to 1.4%.

A jump in regulated electricity and gas bills and higher clothing prices helped to push inflation up.

Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and other volatile items, rose by 1.3% in the 12 months to April, the Office for National Statistics said.

The Bank of England says inflation in Britain is heading above its 2% target and will hit 2.5% at the end of 2021 thanks to a rise in global oil prices and the expiry in September of COVID emergency cuts to value-added tax in the hospitality sector, as well as comparisons with the COVID slump of 2020.

The BoE thinks inflation will then slip back to 2% in 2022 and 2023.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:43 AM UTCUK inflation more than doubles to 1.5% in April

British consumer price inflation more than doubled in April to stand at 1.5%, up from 0.7% in March, official figures showed on Wednesday.

United KingdomUK's Johnson announces urban renewal plans after promise to "level up"
United KingdomUK's BAE on track with air and maritime performing strongly
United KingdomLondon's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair
United KingdomMarston's, M&B expect crowds back in pubs as curbs ease