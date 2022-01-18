UK insurer Just Group retirement income jumps 25%

Just Group logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British insurer Just Group (JUSTJ.L) said on Tuesday its retirement income and new business profits both grew last year, in a full-year trading update for 2021.

Just Group specialises in annuities paying a fixed income to pensioners with reduced life expectancies.

The company said income from retirement sales jumped 25% to 2.7 billion pounds ($3.68 billion) last year, while new business profits grew by a "low double digit" percentage.

The firm added that its underlying organic capital generation more than doubled from the previous year, exceeding its 2022 target a year early.

