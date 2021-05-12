Shops closed on a deserted street in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

Insurers have paid out more than 700 million pounds ($988.89 million) so far in business interruption payments following a court ruling earlier this year, Britain's markets watchdog said on Wednesday.

Insurers have made interim payments of 268 million pounds and final settlements totalling 433 millon pounds, the Financial Conduct Authority said in an update on its website.

($1 = 0.7079 pounds)

