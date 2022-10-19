UK interior minister Braverman: I made a mistake, I resign















LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal email in a "technical infringement" of government rules.

"I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," she said in letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss posted on Twitter. Braverman also said she had "serious concerns" about the government's commitment to honouring commitments it made to voters at the last election.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden











