UK interior minister Shapps 'heading' for business department - Guardian

British Secretary of State for the Home Department Grant Shapps arrives for a Cabinet meeting on Number 10 Downing Street, as a new prime minister is expected to be announced, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British Home Secretary Grant Shapps was headed for the government's business department to fill the vacancy left by Jacob Rees-Mogg's departure, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak is set to appoint new ministers after taking over as prime minister. Rees-Mogg's exit has not been officially confirmed.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M, editing by Paul Sandle

