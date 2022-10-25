UK interior minister Shapps 'heading' for business department - Guardian















LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British Home Secretary Grant Shapps was headed for the government's business department to fill the vacancy left by Jacob Rees-Mogg's departure, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak is set to appoint new ministers after taking over as prime minister. Rees-Mogg's exit has not been officially confirmed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M, editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.