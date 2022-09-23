UK to introduce sales tax free shopping for overseas visitors - Kwarteng

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng steps outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain will introduce sales tax free shopping for overseas visitors to boost the retail sector, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday.

"We have decided to introduce VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors...And this will be in place as soon as possible," he told parliament during the presentation of a mini-budget.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.