UK introduces new sanctions powers targetting Russian oligarchs' aircraft and ships

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday it had put in place new legal powers to prohibit maintenance on aircraft or ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

These new powers have immediately been used to strengthen sanctions already in place on businessmen Eugene Shvidler and Oleg Tinkov, the government said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William James

