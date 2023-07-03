UK investigates bank blacklisting of people over political views

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The British government has said it is looking into concerns that banks are blacklisting certain customers with controversial views, after individuals including leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage said their access to finance was being cut.

"It would be a serious concern if financial services were being denied to those exercising the right to lawful free speech," a spokesperson for the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"We are already looking into this issue and have passed a law that requires the FCA [Financial Conduct Authority] to review how banks treat politically exposed persons – so we can strike the right balance between the customer's right to free speech of and the bank's right to manage commercial risk."

