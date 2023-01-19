UK, Ireland agree on importance of restoring N.Ireland government















LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and on the importance of restoring the devolved government in Northern Ireland, a joint communique from the two sides said on Thursday.

"The UK and Irish Governments agreed on the critical importance of restoring to full operation all of the political institutions established by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," the communique said, referring to Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal.

"The Conference agreed to continue close co-operation in accordance with the three stranded approach established in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James











