Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK is at a turning point: we want rising wages, PM Johnson says

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's economy is at a turning point and the government welcomes rising wages but will not return to the old approach of low investment and low skills, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"What I don't think would be a good idea would be to go backwards to the kind of low wage, low investment, low skill approach that we've had before. And so it's really a big turning point for the UK and an opportunity for us to go in a different direction," Johnson told BBC TV.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:54 AM UTC

Analysis: Brexit cold turkey: UK tries to kick 25-year imported labour habit

The United Kingdom's 25-year-old model of importing cheap labour has been up-ended by Brexit and COVID-19, sowing the seeds for a 1970s-style winter of discontent complete with worker shortages, spiralling wage demands and price rises.

United Kingdom
UK is at a turning point: we want rising wages, PM Johnson says
United Kingdom
Britain sends military to solve fuel crisis as driver shortage persists
United Kingdom
Banks make slow progress on UK gender pay, while gap widens for insurers
United Kingdom
Climate activists who gridlocked London have crossed the line, minister says