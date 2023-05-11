UK jails 20-year-old for eight years for terrorism offences















LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - A 20-year-old man who downloaded manuals on making guns and explosives has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison on terrorism offences, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.

The CPS said Vaughn Dolphin, who was charged in July last year, had also attempted to make a firearm and gunpowder. It described him as a "far-right extremist".

"This could have had devastating consequences," Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said.

The CPS said that when he was arrested, Dolphin, who lived in Walsall in central England, said he had "an interest in chemicals and military memorabilia".

The CPS said this memorabilia was actually "terrorist documents and publications", including step-by-step templates on how to make a homemade shotgun, and publications about making guns and explosives.

The CPS said extreme far-right content was found on Dolphin's computer and phone, as well as a folder on messaging app Telegram labelled "right wing" which had multiple channels in it, including one titled "Hitler group".

