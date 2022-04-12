UK jobless rate falls to lowest since 2019

City workers head to work during the morning rush hour in Southwark in central London April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Britain's jobless rate slipped further below its level immediately before the coronavirus pandemic, underscoring the risk of inflation pressure in the labour market that has the Bank of England on alert.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in the three months to February, down from the previous reading of 3.9% and below its 4.0% level in early 2020, shortly before COVID-19 cases first swept Europe.

The last time the British unemployment rate was lower than 3.8% was in 1974.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, there were some signs of a slowing in demand for staff.

The number of job vacancies hit a fresh record high in the three months to March at 1.288 million but the 50,000 increase from February was the smallest rise in nearly a year.

Employment rose by a weaker-than-expected 10,000 in the December-February period - economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 50,000 rise - while unemployment fell by 86,000, the ONS said.

The BoE is watching closely for signs that the lack of candidates to fill jobs will push up wages to the extent that it risks a wage-price spiral.

Earnings excluding bonuses rose by 4.0% in the three months to February compared with the same period a year earlier, a stronger increase than those typically seen in the run-up to the pandemic.

But workers' pay is failing to keep up with accelerating inflation, contributing to what is expected to be the biggest hit to household income since the 1950s this year.

Using the ONS's CPI measure of inflation, pay excluding bonuses fell by 1.7%, the biggest drop since 2013.

A measures of the number of staff on businesses' payrolls in March rose by 35,000. February's increase was revised down to 174,000 from an original reading of 275,000.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.