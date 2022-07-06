UK junior home office minister Atkins resigns

Britain's Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office Victoria Atkins poses for a photograph as she leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Victoria Atkins, a junior home office minister, resigned from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Wednesday.

"Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all. I have watched with growing concern as those values have fractured under your leadership," Atkins said.

Reporting by Muvija M and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

