UK junior housing minister steps down for 'own personal integrity'

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's junior housing minister Stuart Andrew resigned on Wednesday to show his discontent with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Loyalty and unity are traits that I have always endeavoured to provide for our great party. However, I fear I have let these override my judgment recently. There comes a time when you have to look at your own personal integrity and that time is now," he said on Twitter.

"Given recent events I have no other choice than to resign."

