LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigned on Tuesday following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

"The new PM will have my support from the back benches to tackle the many challenges we face - as a party and as a country," Lewis said on Twitter.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by William James











