A passenger leaves an Express Testing site at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British ministers will announce on Wednesday that Spain will not be placed on the travel "red list," because of a significant fall in cases and will remain on the amber list, The Times reported on Tuesday.

