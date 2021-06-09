Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK keeping all options open if no N.Ireland deal with EU, says source

1 minute read

Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Britain is keeping all options on the table in talks with the EU on trade with Northern Ireland, including potentially further extending a grace period on checks on chilled meat moving from the mainland to the province, a senior UK source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

The source also said the British side still believed there were solutions to be found to ease post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland and the two sides will press on with talks before a June 30 deadline when the grace period ends.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:17 PM UTCUK pushes for financial services to be exempt from G7 global tax plan

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is pushing for financial services firms to be exempt from a new global tax system which was agreed last week by the Group of Seven (G7) economies, sources familiar with the negotiations said.

United KingdomBrexit bureaucracy creates British nightmare for Dutch boat captain
United KingdomNo breakthrough in UK-EU 'sausage war' talks
United KingdomUK acted unlawfully over contract linked to PM's ex-aide, court rules
United KingdomWe are protecting UK integrity in post-Brexit N.Ireland talks, says PM