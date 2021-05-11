Skip to main content

United KingdomUK keeping a 'close eye' on Indian variant as COVID restrictions ease

An NHS worker stands near a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing unit in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain is keeping a close eye on the Indian variant of COVID-19 but measures such as enhanced tracking and tracing, travel restrictions and the roll out of the vaccine should keep it at very low levels, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

"We of course are maintaining a very close eye on the Indian variant, there isn't any evidence yet that the vaccine doesn't work against it," Hancock told Times Radio.

