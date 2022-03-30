UK keeping under review plans to impose checks on EU imports - PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address at Downing Street after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the UK response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, February 24, 2022. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain's government is keeping under review plans to introduce the remaining post-Brexit import controls in July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

The government is exploring a fourth delay to the checks on goods entering Britain from the EU, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

"The remaining import controls are due to be introduced from July this year as previously announced, so what we are doing is keeping this under careful review," the spokesman said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.