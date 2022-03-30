UK keeping under review plans to impose checks on EU imports - PM's spokesman
LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain's government is keeping under review plans to introduce the remaining post-Brexit import controls in July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.
The government is exploring a fourth delay to the checks on goods entering Britain from the EU, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
"The remaining import controls are due to be introduced from July this year as previously announced, so what we are doing is keeping this under careful review," the spokesman said.
