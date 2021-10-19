UK keeping a very close eye on rising COVID-19 infections - PM spokesperson

A person holds documents as healthcare staff receive the COVID-19 booster vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Midland House in Derby, Britain, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's government is keeping a "very close eye" on rising level of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said, after infections rose to the highest level since lockdown restrictions were eased in the summer.

The number of cases in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European countries and have risen by more 60% in the last month.

The spokesperson said Johnson told his cabinet that the government has a plan in place to deal with COVID and deaths from the disease are broadly flat.

"Clearly, we are keeping a very close eye on rising case rates," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout

