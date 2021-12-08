UK Labour leader says PM Johnson caught "red-handed" over party denials

British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in London, Britain November 24, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "taking the public for fools" by denying that members of his staff took part in a party at a time when COVID-19 rules prohibited such gatherings.

"It's obvious what happened. Ant and Dec are ahead of the prime minister on this," Keir Starmer said - referring to a popular British comedy duo who have made jokes about the outcry - to loud laughter from opposition lawmakers in parliament.

"The prime minister has been caught red-handed," Starmer said in an exchange with Johnson on the floor of the House of Commmons.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Writing by William Schomberg; editing by James Davey

