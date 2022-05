UK Labour Party calls Gray report a monument to "hubris" of Johnson's government

British Labour Party opposition leader Keir Starmer gestures during Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said that a report by civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown rule-breaking in Downing Street would stand as a monument to the "hubris and arrogance" of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

"When the dust settles and the anger subsides, this report will stand as a monument to the hubris and the arrogance of a government that believed it was one rule for them and another rule for everyone else," Starmer told parliament on Wednesday after the full report was published.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

