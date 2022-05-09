UK Labour Party deputy leader Rayner would step down if fined for lockdown breach

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The deputy leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party would step down if she received a police fine for breaching lockdown rules, she said in a statement on Monday, echoing the words of Labour Leader Keir Starmer.

"If I were issued with a fine, I would do the decent thing and step down," deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a emailed statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.