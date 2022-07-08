UK Labour say will pursue election through vote of no confidence

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The leader of the British opposition Labour Party on Friday said that he would move to bring about a national election using a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson next week unless Conservative lawmakers acted to remove him earlier.

Johnson has said he will resign when a new Conservative Party leader is selected, with more details on the timetable to be laid out next week by the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee.

Asked if he was pushing for a vote of no confidence next week to trigger a general election, Starmer said "yes" and said that Conservative lawmakers should remove Johnson now rather than waiting for the next permanent leader.

"The duty is on the Conservative Party to do the right thing, and obviously there are meetings early next week with the '22 committee. So it's for them to do the right thing," Starmer told a news conference.

"If they don't we will step up with a vote of no confidence.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout and William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.