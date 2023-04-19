UK's GSK workers to strike in May over pay - union















April 19 (Reuters) - Hundreds of GSK (GSK.L) workers have voted to stage a series of walkouts in May after rejecting the British drugmaker's pay offer, labour union Unite said on Wednesday.

Unite said its 750 members voted for strike action, having turned down the company's "significantly below inflation rate pay offer" of a 6% pay increase and a one-off lump sum of 1,300 pounds ($1,614.7).

GSK did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Elevated levels of inflation have outstripped wage growth for most British workers and labour unions representing workers across sectors - from nurses to transport staff - have taken to the strike path for more than six months now demanding pay increases.

Britain was the only country in western Europe with double-digit inflation of 10.1% in March after it fell less than expected, data showed on Wednesday.

The strikes will be spread throughout May with workers at all six GSK sites - Barnard Castle, Irvine, Montrose, Ware, Worthing and Ulverston - striking on different dates at different times to maximise the effectiveness of the industrial action.

($1 = 0.8051 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.