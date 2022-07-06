UK lawmaker Baker steps down from government, says breakdown in trust 'abundantly clear'

The Elizabeth Tower of the Houses of Parliament, commonly known as Big Ben, is seen in London, Britain, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Duncan Baker, a British lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party, resigned from his Parliamentary Private Secretary role on Wednesday, saying that the breakdown in trust from the last six months was "abundantly clear."

"I have spoken out time and time again on matters relating to integrity, leadership and trust," Duncan said in a Facebook post. He was PPS in the government's Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

"The breakdown in trust from the last six months is abundantly clear ... I have felt for a considerable while that the situation cannot go on."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James

