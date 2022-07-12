1 minute read
UK lawmaker Braverman: I have enough nominations to take part in leadership contest
LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Suella Braverman said she had received enough nominations to take part in the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
Reporting by William James
