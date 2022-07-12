UK lawmaker Braverman: I have enough nominations to take part in leadership contest

British Attorney General and Conservative leadership candidate Suella Braverman attends the Conservative Way Forward launch event in London, Britain, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Suella Braverman said she had received enough nominations to take part in the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

Reporting by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.