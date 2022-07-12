UK lawmaker Chishti has not received enough nominations to take part in UK leadership contest

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Rehman Chishti has not received enough nominations to take part in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

"I will not be taking my campaign any further for the leadership of our party @Conservatives as I have not been able to secure the necessary parliamentary backing," he said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.