UK lawmaker Ellis to be minister for cabinet office - PM's office

Solicitor General for England and Wales Michael Ellis arrives in Downing Street for a meeting hosted by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, Britain August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Tuesday that Michael Ellis will become Minister for the Cabinet Office in addition to his current role as Paymaster General.

Johnson, fighting for his political survival, is reshuffling some ministers in his administration in an effort to appease his lawmakers angered by a series of scandals. read more

Reporting by Muvija M in London; editing by William James

