UK lawmaker Gary Streeter submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Conservative lawmaker Gary Streeter submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, citing the recent scandal surrounding parties held at Johnson's Downing Street residence during COVID-19 lockdowns.

"I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken

