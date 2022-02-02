United Kingdom1 minute read
UK lawmaker Gary Streeter submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Conservative lawmaker Gary Streeter submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, citing the recent scandal surrounding parties held at Johnson's Downing Street residence during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street," he wrote in a post on Facebook.
Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.