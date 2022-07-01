1 minute read
UK lawmaker from Johnson's party suspended over sexual misconduct allegations
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has suspended lawmaker Chris Pincher, a party spokeswoman said on Friday, after he became the latest Conservative Party politician to become embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct.
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by David Milliken
