UK lawmaker from Johnson's party suspended over sexual misconduct allegations

1 minute read
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has suspended lawmaker Chris Pincher, a party spokeswoman said on Friday, after he became the latest Conservative Party politician to become embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by David Milliken

